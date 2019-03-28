Derbyshire’s first 'Victim Roadshow' launched in Shirebrook

Derbyshire's first 'Victim Roadshow' was launched in Shirebrook to help support people affected by crime.

Derbyshire Police and Crime Commissioner Hardyal Dhindsa launched the first in a series of roadshows at Shirebrook Hub to show people what support is out there.

The first roadshow.

The PCC's CORE service for victims of crime was launched three years ago to help people rebuild their lives following sexual abuse, domestic violence, hate crime and other crimes.

CORE's website connects victims of crime and antisocial behaviour with a range of local and national help providers.

Victims are given the power to "opt-in" or "opt-out" of the help system depending on their needs and can self-refer without ever reporting a crime to the police.

Mr Dhindsa said: "It was great to see and talk to so many people interested in the help we provide to victims of crime. Sharing information about CORE's services could offer a lifeline to someone in crisis, even if we are not a victim of crime ourselves, which is why we are so keen to reach as many local people, professionals and partners as possible.

"CORE has already supported tens of thousands of victims but we want to ensure that everyone who would benefit from our services knows how and where to access help and this means spreading the word.

"Confronting painful and traumatic experiences of crime is not easy but there are people out there who are trained to help and give you the confidence to move forward in a positive way.

"So many crimes remain unreported but we are determined to change this by offering the very best response we can to build trust in our services."

CORE also offers support for victims of child sexual exploitation and a restorative justice support service, giving victims the opportunity to meet the perpetrators of their crimes to aid the healing process.

In addition to CORE, the PCC funds the ‘Got Your Back' service which "delivers practical and emotional support" to help young people recover from crime.

The service, run by independent charity Remedi, was launched by the PCC in April 2018 and has seen an "increasing number of young people" self-refer for help from its specially-trained volunteers.

The Commissioner is hosting a victim roadshow in each of the nine districts in Derbyshire over the next eight months.

The next event will be held in Derby City on April 26.

For more information, visit the PCC's website.