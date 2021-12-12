Derbyshire police ticket BMW with 'worst misrepresented' number plate 'U FAKE G'

Derbyshire Police ticketed a car on the M1 with the “worst misrepresented” number plate they had seen for a long time.

By Dale Spridgeon
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 11:19 am

The blue BMW brazenly sported the number plate “U FAKE G.”

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit officers with a sense of humour posted on Twitter yesterday, at 4.5pm, (Saturday):

“M1. U FAKE G.

Close up of the "U Fake G" number plate

"U GETTING A TICKET G."

They added “Worst misrepresented plate we've seen for a long time, not worth blurring it's so bad. Ticket and report already submitted to DVLA to request withdrawal of plate.”

U Fake G - the blue BMW pulled over by Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit for its number plate.