Derbyshire police ticket BMW with 'worst misrepresented' number plate 'U FAKE G'
Derbyshire Police ticketed a car on the M1 with the “worst misrepresented” number plate they had seen for a long time.
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 11:19 am
The blue BMW brazenly sported the number plate “U FAKE G.”
Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit officers with a sense of humour posted on Twitter yesterday, at 4.5pm, (Saturday):
“M1. U FAKE G.
"U GETTING A TICKET G."
They added “Worst misrepresented plate we've seen for a long time, not worth blurring it's so bad. Ticket and report already submitted to DVLA to request withdrawal of plate.”