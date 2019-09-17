Derbyshire Police hunt for man spotted running naked through cornfield

Police in Derbyshire are on the lookout for a man spotted running naked through a cornfield.

Swadlincote Response Unit received a callout on Sunday morning (September 15) and wrote about the incident in a tongue-and-cheek social media post.

Officers searched this cornfield for the naked nuisance.

The force published a photo of an officer in a cornfield on the lookout for the nude man.

A spokesman said on Twitter: "First job of the day was a report of a male running naked through the cornfield. The mind boggles!"

The naked sighting was alleged to have taken place at the junction of Rosliston Road and Caldwell Road in Caldwell.

It is not an offence to be naked in public in England and Wales, but it does become an offence if it can be proved the person stripped off with the intention to upset and shock.

The Crown Prosecution Service told the Daily Star: “In the case of naturism a balance needs to be struck between the naturist's right to freedom of expression and the right of the wider public to be protected from harassment, alarm and distress.”

The man has not yet been identified.