Derbyshire offenders in court: From Chesterfield to Alfreton and Derby

Anthony Mellors, 50, of Hanbury Close, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.

Ruslans Kirilovs, 34, of Old School Close, Doe Lea: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £100 fine and £60 costs.

Reece Nuttall, 20, of Bertrand Avenue, Clay Cross, Chesterfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £133 fine and £60 costs.

The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

Matthew Whyld, 51, of Cordwell Avenue, Newbold: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £50 fine.

Sarah Page, 37, of Burton Road, Swadlincote: Guilty of stealing food on an unknown value from Tesco and driving uninsured. Handed £80 fine, £85 costs, £34 victim surcharge and six-month driving ban.

Jamie Brookes, 37, of Garsdale Court, Whernside Close, Alvaston: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order to continue.

Peter Krok, 19, of Fleet Street, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Order varied to include five rehabilitation activity days.

Emma Tooth, 49, of Boston Close, Chaddesden, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 fine and £60 costs.

Samuel Wilkins, 23, of Pingle Farm Road, Newhall, Derbyshire: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £100 fine and £60 costs.

Jack Godfrey, 22, of Willow House, Huntingdon Green, Derby: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for 24 months and ordered to undertake 31-day building better relationships programme as well as 100 hours unpaid work.

Mark Clay, 58, of High Street, Clowne: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed £276 fine, £110 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Patricia Williamson, of Marshfield Grove, Staveley: Guilty of being in charge of a dog which was dangerously out of control. Handed a contingency destruction order in relation to the dog - that it be muzzled and on a lead at all times while in public. Also sentenced with a £140 fine, £200 compensation, a £34 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Parick Coughlin, 18, of North Side, New Tupton: Guilty of possessing a knife in a public place. Handed £120 fine, £85 court costs and £48 victim surcharge.

Benjamin Hardy, 42, of Chesterfield Road, North Wingfield: Guilty of two counts of theft by finding and one of theft by employee. Handed 26 weeks jail suspended for 24 months, 14 rehabilitation activity days and a £154 victim surcharge. Ordered to pay £50 compensation.

Patricia Partridge, 78, of Derby Road, Birdholme: Guilty of assault by beating. Handed one-year conditional discharge and made to pay £270 compensation.

Ashley Pickering, 26, of Gloucester Road, Stonegravels: Guilty of drug driving. Handed 12-month community order with 180 hours of unpaid work and a two-year driving ban.

Paul Pearson, 44, of Nottingham Drive, Wingerworth: Guilty of common assault. Handed 12-month community order with 80 hours unpaid work, a £114 victim surcharge and £85 costs. Made to pay £250 compensation.

Michael Pettinger, 22, of Ashley Close, Killamarsh: Guilty of aggravated vehicle taking, failing to stop, driving unlicensed and uninsured. Handed a 12-month community order with 10 rehabilitation activity days, 160 hours unpaid work and a one-year driving ban.

Sydney Collinson, 29, of Gorse Bank Lane, Baslow: Guilty of driving without due care and attention. Handed six penalty points, a £403 fine, £85 court costs and a £161 victim surcharge.