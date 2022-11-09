Derbyshire offenders - from Chesterfield and Alfreton to Belper, Heanor and Ilkeston - in court

Paul Foster, 38, of The Bungalows, Palterton: Guilty of going onto the playing area at a designated football match held at Technique Stadium without lawful authority or lawful excuse. Handed £80 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Mehmet Gumussoy, 21, of Wirksworth Road, Ilkeston: Guilty of driving uninsured. Handed £258 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six-month driving ban.

Kiah Harrison, 24, of Grayshott Walk, Birdholme: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed £84 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

The latest cases heard by Chesterfield and Derby magistrates

John Whileman, 58, of Walgrove Road, Walton: Guilty of harassment. Case adjourned.

Scott Irons, 44, of North Road, Clowne: Guilty of committing a further offence during the operational period of a suspended sentence order. Jailed for 28 weeks.

Finley Castle, 22, of Coppice Avenue, Ilkeston: Guilty of failing to cancel £2,725.44 credit which was paid by mistake. Handed £123 fine, £32 victim surcharge and £85 court costs.

Dennis Cass, 27, of Abbott Court, Stringer Drive, Somercotes: Guilty of failing to comply with a community requirement of a suspended sentence order. Handed £60 court costs.

Nathan Scott, 31, of Kirber Close, North Wingfield: Guilty of failing to comply with the requirements of a community order. Handed £40 court costs.

Timothy Brailsford, 41, of Henderson Close, Clay Cross: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 42 miles per hour. Handed £80 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £110 court costs and six-month driving ban.

Joshua Campbell, 29, of Northgate Street, Ilkeston: Guilty of breaking a bail condition – namely breaching an electronic curfew. Case sent to Nottingham Crown Court.

Ryan Bates, 25, of Cleveland Road, Stonebroom: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 58 miles per hour. Handed £220 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

Judith Bingham, 25, of Reddish Avenue, Whaley Bridge: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

Jacqueline Bishop, 57, of Birchwood Lane, South Normanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 40 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

John Cauldwell, 50, of Park Road, Belper: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 50 miles per hour – namely 61 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Kelly Chirms, 43, Barlborough Road, Clowne: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 37 miles per hour. Handed £76 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

Vernon Crowe, 64, of Saddlers Croft, North Wingfield: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 41 miles per hour. Handed £293 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and four penalty points.

Christopher Flude, 64, of Fall Road, Heanor: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Case adjourned.

Wesley Haughton, 43, of Rhodes Avenue, Newbold: Guilty of driving while using a handheld mobile phone. Handed £440 fine, £176 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and six penalty points.

James Heath, 39, of Hillcrest Drive, Kilburn: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 39 miles per hour. Handed £220 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

Lara Hill, 36, of Hamlet Lane, South Normanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour. Handed £220 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

Matthew Holmes, 57, of Peveril Road, Eckington: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 38 miles per hour. Handed £220 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

Nigel Jackson, 60, of Markham Road, Duckmanton: Guilty of driving at a speed exceeding 30 miles per hour – namely 36 miles per hour – and driving unlicensed. Handed £40 fine, £34 victim surcharge, £90 court costs and three penalty points.

