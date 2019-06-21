Derbyshire firefighters attend cooker fire in Bolsover

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service have attended a flat fire in Bolsover involving a cooker.

Crews were called to Cherry Tree Close, Bolsover, at about 9pm last night (June 20). The fire was out on arrival of the fire service.

Cherry Tree Close, Bolsover.

East Midlands Ambulance Service were also in attendance at the scene to assist with one patient.

A fire service spokesman said: "Crews from Bolsover attended an incident on Cherry Tree Close, Bolsover which involved a cooker fire in a flat.

"The fire was out on arrival but the flat was heavily smoke logged. Crews ventilated the premise and assisted East Midlands Ambulance Service with one patient."