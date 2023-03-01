Deliveroo driver faces drink-drive ban after one-minute trip to shops in Kirkby

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard police were called to reports of a near-collision near Morrisons car park in Kirkby where they saw Niculae Venter stumble before getting into his car, on February 13.

Faith Rowan, prosecuting, said a breath test showed he had 96 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg. He has no previous convictions.

Venter, of Beulah Road, Kirkby, admitted drink-driving.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Venter, aged 55, consumed a small bottle of vodka at home and had no intention of driving.

However, his pregnant daughter-in-law asked him to run an urgent errand to the supermarket and he drove the short distance which took less than a minute.

Mr Stocks said: “He has to concede he made a serious error of judgment. What is at stake for him is his employment as a driver for Deliveroo.

“He has concerns he will be able to find other suitable employment because he is in poor health.”