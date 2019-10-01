Defenceless hedgehog 'doused in petrol and set on fire' in 'horrific and callous act'

The RSPCA is appealing for information after a hedgehog had petrol poured on his body and was set on fire in a ‘horrific and callous act' in the East Midlands.

The poor hedgehog was found struggling in the garden of a house in Ewe Lamb Lane in Bramcote, Nottingham.

The vet who tended to the hedgehog believes he was covered in petrol and set on fire deliberately.

A woman was hanging out her washing when she noticed the hedgehog which appeared in pain in her garden and took him to Ashfield House Veterinary Hospital in Long Eaton.

The vet, Charlotte Harris, could see the hedgehog had burn injuries and could smell petrol on him so believes he was deliberately set on fire. She also said he was having breathing difficulties.

Sadly the vet decided the kindest thing to do was to put the hedgehog to sleep to end his suffering. She also alerted the RSPCA to the incident and Inspector Annette Della-Porta is now investigating.

She said: “The hedgehog was seen in the garden struggling, his back legs were twitching and some of the spines were missing on his back, but he was still breathing so this kind member of the public rushed him to the vets.

“Sadly the hedgehog was in such pain and suffering the vet decided the kindest thing was to put him to sleep.

“It seems the poor hedgehog had been deliberately doused in petrol and was then set on fire in what can only be described as a horrific and callous act.

“The poor animal was then left in an awful state and must have been in a lot of pain from the injuries.

“I believe the incident must have happened close to where the hedgehog was found as he would have struggled to walk far with those injuries and am appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area at that time, around 11am on Monday, September 23 to contact the RSPCA.”

Anyone with information should contact the RSPCA Appeals line on 0300 123 8018.