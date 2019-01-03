Decision taken to dissolve Mansfield and District Neighbourhood Watch

The decision has been made to officially disband and dissolve the Mansfield and District Neighbourhood Watch after a decreasing intake of members.

However residents have been assured that the service provided by the Neighbourhood Watch will still remain throughout Mansfield.

RETURN of Post Office services to Wirksworth.

It was revealed that NottsWatch, which covers neighbourhood schemes across the county, will take over responsibility for Mansfield’s services and remaining funds.

Mary Penford, chairman of the Mansfield and District Watch, said: “At the special general meeting that was held at Ladybrook Enterprises on November 18 2018, a vote was taken to dissolve the Mansfield and District Neighbourhood Watch.

“It was emphasised that Neighbourhood Watch would remain, only the committee goes.

“After the vote there was some discussion of where the remaining funds should go.

“It was unanimously agreed to give the balance to NottsWatch.”