Police officers are investigating after the 23-year-old man found the words “I will kill you” on the mirror alongside a smiley face, also in toothpaste, on a glass shower screen.

Officers have released images of two men who they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

The unsettling occurrence happened at a flat in Lower Parliament Street on October 10.

Do you recognise this man?

PC Ryan Horvath, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is unacceptable that anyone should be threatened in this way.

“The impact of such threats can be profound and that is why we are taking this report extremely seriously.

“Enquiries are ongoing and we would ask anyone who recognises the two men to get in touch on 101, quoting incident 238 of 10 October 2021.”

Police are looking to identify two men in relation to this incident

