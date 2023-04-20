News you can trust since 1952
Dash-cam footage appeal after three-car collision in Papplewick that left two women in hospital

Police are appealing for witnesses and any dash cam footage after a serious collision near Papplewick on April 7.

By John Smith
Published 20th Apr 2023, 12:22 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 12:28 BST

The incident happened on the A60 Mansfield Road around 2.55pm.

Police attended a three-car collision where two women in one of the cars were treated for serious injuries in hospital – they are now recovering.

Occupants of the other two vehicles were also taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses following a three-car collision near Papplewick
Detective Constable Liah Lane, of Nottinghamshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This was a serious incident and we are currently working to understand what happened.

“We would really like to hear from anyone in the area or on that road before or after the incident occurred.

"We would especially like to hear from anyone who saw a red Audi or has any dash-cam footage.

“Any witnesses who are yet to come forward are asked to call 101 quoting incident 471 of 7 April 2023.”