Dangerous Sutton driver mounted pavements in bid to escape police

Officers saw that Scott Gladwin's Vauxhall Astra had no insurance when it was parked at the Oval, Sutton, at 12.40pm on April 8, 2020, said prosecutor Sarah Whelan.

They followed it on to Carsic Road, where Gladwin accelerated up to 70 mph when the speed limit was 30 mph and almost lost control on a double bend.

He mounted the pavement at 20 mph on the High Street, in Stanton, to get around other vehicles, and did it again as he entered Huthwaite, undertaking parked cars and running a red traffic light.

The five-mile chase was aborted when he drove down an unmade track, near his home, and the car was later discovered partially burnt out.

He was later involved in a second, similar episode of dangerous driving, in March 2021, the court heard.

Gladwin was seen travelling in a stolen silver Ford s-max, eight days after the keys were taken in a burglary on August 17, 2019. Gladwin denied handling stolen goods.

The “much-valued” family vehicle was later returned with internal and external damage.

The court heard he has 21 convictions for 37 offences, many of which relate to theft of, and from, vehicles, and driving offences. He was convicted of dangerous driving, taking without the owner's consent, and a dwelling house burglary in 2017, when he was banned for 32 months.

Almas Ben-Aribia, mitigating, said he was "foolishly acting under instruction" when he was seen in the stolen car.

“He doesn't come here with an excuse,” she said. “He describes himself as an idiot, and there is simply no better way of putting it. He is sorry for his actions.”

She asked the judge to give Gladwin one more opportunity to turn his life around.

Gladwin, 27, of The Headstocks, Huthwaite, pleaded guilty to two counts of dangerous driving, handling stolen goods, and driving without insurance and while disqualified.

On Friday, Recorder Paul Mann QC told him: “If you put two fingers up to the law for long enough, there’s only way you’re going – and that’s to prison.”

He banned Gladwin from driving for 31-and-a-half months and sentenced him to 15 months.