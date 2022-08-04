Dangerous Rainworth driver crashed into tree and was savaged by police dog

Cody James was spotted travelling at speed and 'bouncing over speed bumps' on Warsop Lane, near the Joseph Whitaker School, in a red SEAT Leon, at 4.30pm, on February 21, 2020.

He sped off in the direction of White Post Farm with the car’s registration plate on the dashboard and police lost sight of him, but he was seen 15 minutes later on Warsop Lane again.

"He forced other road users to swerve or slow down while travelling at twice the 30mph speed limit," said prosecutor David Allan.

Nottingham Crown Court.

James, aged 24, went the wrong way around a roundabout, and was seen weaving in and out of traffic at 100mph.

Police were unable to deploy a stinger device to stop him because of other road users and James lost his pursuers again, said Mr Allan.

He was spotted by police for a third time in Ravenshead at 5pm, when he cut through the Sainsbury's car park and accelerated up to 70mph in a 40mph zone.

He overtook vehicles on blind bends but lost control at Blidworth Bottoms and crashed into a tree.

James sustained a head injury and was badly bitten by a police dog as he ran across a field, later spending a month in hospital and undergoing five operations on his arm.

Cannabis sweets and a prohibited can of pepper spray were found when officers searched his Lime Tree Place home, on June 9, 2020. A bottle of THC syrup, scales and £820 in cash were also recovered.

Roger Wilson, mitigating, said: "He was driving without a licence and panicked when he saw the blue lights. He hasn't re-offended since."

James admitted dangerous driving, possession of a class B drug and a prohibited weapon at Mansfield Magistrates Court, in November 2021.

On Wednesday, Judge Nigel Godsmark QC called the speeds 'ridiculous' and the manouevres 'absolutely idiotic.'

But the two-year delay meant he could suspend a 20-week sentence for two years.