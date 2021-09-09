Nottingham Crown Court heard Jason Wilcox admitted dangerous driving in May 2019, but because he has not been in trouble since, during the long wait for sentencing, the judge looked leniently on him.

Rebecca Coleman, prosecuting, said Wilcox’s hired white Seat Leon was stopped by police on Carsic Road, Sutton, on May 31, 2019.

She said, when an officer approached the driver’s window, Wilcox, aged 28, said ‘what’, before driving off at speed.

Wilcox was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court.

He reached speeds of 45 miles per hour while driving through the Carsic housing estate, where the limit is 30mph.

He overtook other vehicles on Lamas Lane and caused cars to brake sharply before outrunning the police in the Church Lane area.

The Seat Leon was later found abandoned in a car park in Sutton town centre, and Wilcox traced to his home address.

Wilcox, of Young Crescent, Sutton, admitted dangerous driving.

Bianca Brasoveanu, mitigating, said: “It is fair to say the incident could have turned out much, much worse.

“He must be sentenced on the actual consequences of his driving.”

She said Wilcox has experienced the impact of bad driving when he was seriously injured in a car accident later in 2019.

“Since this incident he has significantly matured,” she said. “He is supporting his father.”

‘Highly regrettable’

Mr Recorder Simon King said it was ‘highly regrettable’ it had taken so long for the case to come to court, but Wilcox had remained out of trouble for the last two-and-a-half years.

He told Wilcox: “It seems to me a custodial sentence is justified, but it need not be immediate.

“If you were being sentenced by me within a reasonable period of time after the offence, it is likely you would be going to prison.

“This isn’t the very worst example of dangerous driving, but any dangerous driving is a serious matter.

“This time you got away with it – but another time you might have killed someone.”

Wilcox was jailed for eight months, suspended for two years, given 25 rehabilitation days and banned from driving for 12 months.

Mr Recorder King told him: "Make the most of this chance. Stay out of trouble.”