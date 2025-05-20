Dangerous driver rammed police car and reached 114mph during high-speed chase through Sutton

A dangerous driver who rammed a police car and reached 114mph during a high-speed chase through Sutton that only ended when officers deployed a stinger will be sentenced at the crown court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers in marked and unmarked cars became aware of a Ford Puma being driven suspiciously by Timothy Moloney when it exited McDonald’s in Sutton and tried to turn into King’s Mill Hospital, at 10pm on April 22.

When one car pulled up sharply in front, Maloney waited for an officer to get out before reversing into the vehicle behind him, causing £3,800 of damage, said Becky Allsop, prosecuting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He drove over the central reservation, and ran red lights, crossed roundabouts the wrong way and drove on the wrong side of the road.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Members of public had to get out of his way as he reached speeds of 90mph and pulled out at junctions with no view of oncoming traffic.

He was clocked at 114mph at the junction of Sherwood Way South as he turned right onto the A60.

A police stinger was deployed at the Larch Farm in Ravenshead and Moloney went through another set of red lights before the seven minute pursuit finally came to an end.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When he was interviewed by the police he made no comment other than to confirm he was the driver.

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said Moloney was extremely remorseful, deserved credit for his early guilty plea, and described the driving as “idiotic.”

She said he has stayed out of trouble since his release from prison in 2015 but separated from his partner at the beginning of the year and moved out of the area.

"He has been trying to arrange contact with his family,” she said. “He doesn’t minimise his actions today. On this occasion he panicked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said he has been diagnosed with mental health issues, including a paranoid disorder and psychosis.

Moloney, aged 29, of no fixed address, and formerly care of Godfrey Drive, Ilkeston, admitted dangerous driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He received an interim disqualification. The case was committed to Nottingham Crown Court for sentence on July 1, and a probation report was ordered.