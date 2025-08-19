Dangerous driver missed other vehicles ‘by inches’ during police chase through Sutton

A dangerous driver who missed other vehicles "by inches" during a chase through Sutton couldn't explain why he tried to outrun the police, a court has heard.

Daniel Lewis accelerated away from police on King's Mill Road East and nearly lost control of his Jeep while turning a sharp left, on August 18.

He collided "slightly" with street furniture and a flat tyre didn't stop him from driving dangerously on Cavendish Street and Skegby Road, but luckily there were very few vehicles or pedestrians about.

He ran a red light while crossing Coxmoor Road and only narrowly avoided hitting two eastbound vehicles thanks to the fast reactions of those drivers.

The chase ended when he drove into a dead end and officers drew their Tasers.

Mark Stocks, mitigating, said Lewis, who has no previous convictions and a clean driving licence, deserved credit for his early guilty plea.

“He can't offer an explanation for his behaviour,” he said. “He is extremely sorry for what he has done and is prepared to accept the consequences.

"It's fair to say he made a mistake which is not likely to be repeated. He has only to reflect on his own stupidity.”

He said Lewis, who has run his own landscape gardening business for three years, needs a driving licence to work.

Lewis, aged 24, of Hilcote Lane, Hilcote, Alfreton, admitted failing to stop and dangerous driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He received a six-month prison sentence, with 80 hours of unpaid work.

He was disqualified for 12 months and until he takes an extended driving test. He must pay £239 costs.