Dangerous driver in Mansfield has never taken a test

A Mansfield woman who was banned for dangerous driving has been caught at the wheel of a car without ever taking a test, magistrates heard.

Police saw that a Peugeot was uninsured on the Bellamy Road estate, shortly after midnight, on March 16.

Checks revealed the driver Emma Aplin was banned for 15 months, for dangerous driving, on July 3, 2012.

She was banned until she completes an extended test, the court heard, and has had a provisional licence since 2017.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Aplin drove her boyfriend's vehicle because he was too drunk, and has never passed a driving test.

"She completed the 15 month disqualification and didn't realise she was technically still disqualified," he said.

"Had she known that she wouldn't have driven. She got a job as a community care worker about three months ago."

The court heard she received three points for speeding in July 2018.

Aplin, 30, of Hibbert Road, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance, when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

She was fined £183, and she was ordered topay a £30 government surcharge and £85 costs.

Six points were added to her licence.

For more of the latest cases from Mansfield Magistrates Court, click here.