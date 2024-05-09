Dangerous driver flouted five-year ban when he bought another car in Sutton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A convicted dangerous driver who is serving a five-year ban after injuring police officers in a stolen van was caught behind the wheel of a car he'd just bought in Sutton, a court has heard.

Mohammed Irfan was refuelling the car when he was challenged at Huthwaite Service Station, on August 7, last year, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.

He was jailed for 22 months and banned for 71 months at Worcester Crown Court in June 2019 after he admitted dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, possession of cannabis and driving without insurance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prison term was reduced on appeal in September 2019 but not the driving ban doesn’t expire until March 2025, Ms Allsop added. Irfan also received another driving ban for three-and-a-half years for dangerous driving and this is his third conviction for driving while disqualified.

Sulma Mansuri, mitigating, said Irfan planned to tow the vehicle home with a truck but wanted to refuel it first.

“He said he didn't think about it and jumped in the car,” she said. “He recognises it is incredibly stupid. He thought there would be no harm if he drove to the end of the road. It seems bizarre there is very little other offending but he can't seem to stay away from cars.”

Irfan was recently diagnosed with stage 2 cancer and is due to start chemotherapy, Ms Mansuri said. "When we look at his record and balance it with his health we have to look at a community order,” she added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But a probation officer said he has only attended two appointments out of a possible 18 and was not compliant with his last community order.

Irfan, aged 35, of Coleshill Road, Hodge Hill, Birmingham, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

The presiding magistrate told him: "I'll be blunt Mr Irfan, the only reason you're not going straight to custody is we don't know the details of your medical condition. It's in your interest to provide evidence of your treatment plan."