Dangerous driver flouted five-year ban when he bought another car in Sutton
and live on Freeview channel 276
Mohammed Irfan was refuelling the car when he was challenged at Huthwaite Service Station, on August 7, last year, said prosecutor Becky Allsop.
He was jailed for 22 months and banned for 71 months at Worcester Crown Court in June 2019 after he admitted dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, possession of cannabis and driving without insurance.
The prison term was reduced on appeal in September 2019 but not the driving ban doesn’t expire until March 2025, Ms Allsop added. Irfan also received another driving ban for three-and-a-half years for dangerous driving and this is his third conviction for driving while disqualified.
Sulma Mansuri, mitigating, said Irfan planned to tow the vehicle home with a truck but wanted to refuel it first.
“He said he didn't think about it and jumped in the car,” she said. “He recognises it is incredibly stupid. He thought there would be no harm if he drove to the end of the road. It seems bizarre there is very little other offending but he can't seem to stay away from cars.”
Irfan was recently diagnosed with stage 2 cancer and is due to start chemotherapy, Ms Mansuri said. "When we look at his record and balance it with his health we have to look at a community order,” she added.
But a probation officer said he has only attended two appointments out of a possible 18 and was not compliant with his last community order.
Irfan, aged 35, of Coleshill Road, Hodge Hill, Birmingham, admitted driving while disqualified and without insurance when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
The presiding magistrate told him: "I'll be blunt Mr Irfan, the only reason you're not going straight to custody is we don't know the details of your medical condition. It's in your interest to provide evidence of your treatment plan."
The case was adjourned for probation reports and he was granted conditional bail to return to court for sentencing on May 30.