Police spotted Ashley Wood's Vauxhall Astra on Derby Road just after 4pm on June 5, 2020, said prosecutor Lucki Thandi.

As the officers turned their car, Wood accelerated away but lost control when he tried to turn left on to Seagrave Avenue.

He mounted the off-side kerb and collided with a phone box.

Nottingham Crown Court.

Wood tested positive for cannabis and officers discovered the knuckle duster in his shoulder bag.

He told them he carried it for his own protection ‘as there were people after him’, said Ms Thandi.

Nottingham Crown Court was told he has 10 previous convictions for 32 offences.

In April 2019, he received an eight-month suspended sentence for dangerous driving with excess alcohol and drugs.

Then, the following month, Wood was given a 12-month community order for dangerous driving with drugs and was banned for three years.

He was fined for possession of a knuckle duster in 2010 and Ms Thandi said this made him a ‘second strike offender’.

Ben Robinson, mitigating, said Wood decided to ‘straighten himself out’ after his release from prison in 2011.

“You could argue then that prison works,” said Judge John Sampson.

“That is certainly one view, Your Honour,” said Mr Robinson.

He went on to say that Wood did ‘immensely well’ from 2011 but in 2018 he suffered a motoring accident ‘which was the catalyst for the incidents which have plagued him since’.

"He suffered a brain injury which cost him his relationship and job. He has been trying to cut down on his drug use."

Mr Robinson said custody would impact on Wood's ex-partner and children.

Wood, 31, of Talbot Street, Pinxton, pleaded guilty to possession of an offensive weapon, driving while disqualified, without insurance and under the influence of drugs, and breaching a suspended sentence, on February 12.

On Friday, Judge Sampson jailed Wood for 12 months and banned him from driving for three years.

He told him: "Since the middle of 2018 you have committed offence after offence. You have been given opportunity after opportunity and the time has come when the court's patience must end."