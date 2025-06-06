'Dangerous' Alfreton paedophile who posed a significant risk to children is jailed for 18 years

An Alfreton paedophile has been jailed for 18 years.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jason Pettifer’s crimes came to light in February 2022 when Leicestershire Police received a report from two girls who had been sexually abused by Pettifer. At the time of the offending, one of the victims was eight and the other was 10.

They disclosed that they both had been assaulted but neither knew they had both been targeted by Pettifer, until one of them told a family member.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a trial at Leicester Crown Court in April, Pettifer, 38, formerly of Swanwick road, Leabrooks, Alfreton, was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault by penetration of a child under 13 and one count of causing or inciting a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

Pettifer, 38, targeted and groomed mothers with children

On June 3 he was jailed for 18 years and issued with a sexual harm prevention order and a restraining order, both lasting 10 years. He was also sentenced to 16 months in prison for a similar unrelated case in Derbyshire from 2024.

Detective Constable Lauren Speight from Leicestershire Police’s Child Abuse Investigation Unit, said: “I would like to sincerely praise the girls and their families for their strength and cooperation with the police.

"They have shown remarkable bravery and courage in speaking out in detail about their experiences. Pettifer is a dangerous individual who posed a significant risk of harm to children. He has now been sentenced and is behind bars, no longer able to harm others.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His actions demonstrated a clear pattern of predatory behaviour, and the risk he posed to vulnerable families cannot be overstated. I hope that this outcome brings the victims some measure of closure and helps them begin to move forward in their lives.

“If anyone believes they may have been victim of Pettifer’s crimes we would urge them to come forward. We know it’s not always easy reporting what’s happened to you, but we have specialist officers who can help you through the process and also put you in touch with other support agencies.”