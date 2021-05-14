Dad's careless driving killed his 12-year-old son in Nottinghamshire

Craig Armstrong was driving home with his two sons in the car when he lost control of his black Vauxhall Astra which ended up on the wrong side of Corkhill Lane and directly in the path of oncoming traffic.

At Nottingham Crown Court today (Friday), a jury decided that Armstrong, of Turnor Close, Market Rasen, was to blame for the crash when they found him guilty by a majority verdict of causing death by careless driving following a four-day trial.

The tragedy happened when the 44-year-old cut a corner which took him on to the wrong side of the road at around 9am on Saturday, December 1 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A dad tragically killed his own 12-year-old son in a head-on crash after carelessly cutting a corner on a blind bend at Kirklington. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

With no visibility around the bend, the driver of a Skoda Otavia travelling the other way narrowly managed to miss the Astra but a BMW travelling behind it was unable to avoid the vehicle and collided with it head-on – causing the Vauxhall to overturn.

Oliver Armstrong was trapped inside by his seatbelt while everyone else in the two vehicles was able to get out.

Emergency services rushed to the scene and established that the 12-year-old’s health was rapidly deteriorating.

He was quickly removed from the vehicle and airlifted to Notingham’s Queen's Medical Centre but died 10 days later having suffered a catastrophic brain injury.

Armstrong's condition also deteriorated in hospital and he was found to have suffered a significant abdominal injury that required emergency surgery where part of his bowel was removed.

He was charged with causing death by careless driving as a result of Nottinghamshire Police’s serious collision investigation and was sentenced to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for two years, and was also banned from driving for two years.

Collision investigator Louise Melbourne said: "This has been a tragic case which really highlights the dangers of careless driving on our roads. In this case there was no evidence of alcohol, drugs, mobile phone usage or distraction.

"It was a case where a momentary error by the driver by cutting a bend whilst driving too fast for the conditions leading to devastating consequences.

"The family has been left distraught by the loss of Oliver but has remained so strong and supportive throughout the investigation.

"Please let this be a reminder to all drivers that one moment of inattention and carelessness can have fatal consequences such as in this case.

"Our thoughts remain with Oliver's family and friends."