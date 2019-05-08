Dad of murdered Mansfield girl broadcast threats to partner

A grief-stricken dad who threatened to drive his Land Rover into his partner's living room as he drove to the court case of his daughter's killer, broadcast the message on social media.

Magistrates watched a video clip of Dean Bird's rant, which was live-streamed on November 28, last year, which Donna Fawcett, prosecuting, said was "considered to be domestic abuse".

Dean Bird with a picture of his murdered daughter Eve Leatherland.

She said a "large audience" watched as he swore and made threats, telling his partner to get out or "the Land Rover would be going through the front window".

Ms Fawcett said: “That's a complete misuse of the social media network.

“It caused her and her family and friends a great deal of stress.”

The court heard Bird was convicted of criminal damage in 2016, when a restraining order was imposed because it related to a previous partner.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Bird's daughter, Eve, by a previous partner, had been murdered two years ago, and he had been travelling to Truro to attend court hearings.

His daughter's killer was imprisoned for 20 years, and her mother also received a prison sentence.

She said he had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder because of the stress, which had also impacted on his physical health, and he had lost his business and home.

Ms Pursglove said: “He knows he has no real excuse to post that.

"In the circumstances he didn't know what else to do. It was borne out of pure frustration.

"Doing it over a live stream was clearly not the appropriate course of action."

She said Bird has since made amends, and the couple have reconciled.

She said: “I think he has done remarkably well to do what he's done and honour his daughter's memory.”

Bird, aged 30, of Laurel Avenue, Shirebrook, admitted sending the menacing message, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Probation officer Raqia Bano said he had been angry with his partner, but could not explain why he shared his feelings on social media.

She said there were issues of "jealousy, lack of trust and controlling behaviour", but he had sought help.

Bird was given an 18-month community order, with 30 sessions of the building better relationships programme, and 10 rehabilitation activity days to help with his coping skills.

