'Curious' Kirkby pensioner didn’t realise it is illegal to download bestiality images

A Kirkby pensioner who downloaded bestiality images because he was “curious” didn’t realise it is a criminal offence, a court has heard.

Malcolm Hippey, aged 72, was visited by a police officer who checked his tablet and found searches for bestiality websites, magistrates were told.

The device was analysed and 16 “explicit and obscene” images were found to have been downloaded between May 28 and July 10 last year.

He admitted going onto the sites because he was curious and confirmed he was the only one who had access to the tablet.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

He said he was ashamed of himself and didn't realise it was illegal before claiming he derived no sexual gratification from looking at the images.

“He said it was a mistake,” the prosecutor said. “He had been looking at dogs and the idea popped into his head.”

The court heard Hippey was placed on the sex offenders' register for two years after he was cautioned for an online offence in January 2023.

His solicitor said a draft sexual harm prevention order, which places restrictions on his internet use, “wasn't necessarily opposed”.

But she said he doesn't have any devices that can access the internet at the moment.

"He knows he will have to notify the police if he does,” she said.

Hippey, of Beacon Drive, Kirkby, admitted possessing extreme pornographic images when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on February 5.

Sentencing was adjourned until Thursday when he received a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £379 in fines and costs. He was placed on the sex offenders register again for five years.