A Mansfield man who grew magic mushrooms and stalked a woman for four months has been sent to the crown court to be sentenced.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Adam Wilcockson, aged 38, of Topaz Grove, Mansfield, admitted producing psilocybin mushrooms and stalking involving serious alarm and distress when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on December 7.

The case was adjourned for a probation report until Thursday when magistrates were told magic mushrooms are class A drugs and the offence has a starting point of 18 months in custody.

Daniel Wilshaw, prosecuting, told the magistrates: "I'm going to suggest your powers of sentence are insufficient."

"I think I would be wasting my time and your time if I were to wax lyrical about the sentencing options available," said Ian Pridham, mitigating.