Crown court for Mansfield sex offender after third breach of court order
A Mansfield sex offender who flouted a court order for the third time has been sent to the Crown Court to be sentenced.
Toby Mapson admitted entering an internet chat room on January 17, last year, which he was prohibited from doing by a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, made by Southwark Crown Court on December 14, 2007.
Mapson, aged 48, of Kings Walk, Mansfield, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.
Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting, said this was his third conviction for breaching the order and described it as a 'serious and persistent breach' with a starting point of two years in custody.
Magistrates committed the case to Nottingham Crown Court, on April 18. Mapson was granted unconditional bail and a probation report was ordered to assist the judge.