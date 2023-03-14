Crown court for Mansfield sex offender after third breach of court order

Toby Mapson admitted entering an internet chat room on January 17, last year, which he was prohibited from doing by a Sexual Harm Prevention Order, made by Southwark Crown Court on December 14, 2007.

Mapson, aged 48, of Kings Walk, Mansfield, appeared at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lucy Woodcock, prosecuting, said this was his third conviction for breaching the order and described it as a 'serious and persistent breach' with a starting point of two years in custody.

Nottingham Crown Court.