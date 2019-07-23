Crown court for man in connection with Sutton attempted robbery

A man is due to appear in court charged in connection with an attempted robbery in Sutton.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “It follows a report of an incident in a car park on Priestsic Road on Sunday.

The man is due to appear in court.

The man is due to appear in court.

“The victim was sitting in his car when he was approached by two men and a woman.

“One of the men punched him in the face through his open car window and tried to take his phone before leaving the scene without it.

“Officers arrested a man in connection with the incident later the same evening in Sutton.”

He is also charged with breaching a community protection order.　