Crown court for man in connection with Sutton attempted robbery

A man is due to appear in court charged in connection with an attempted robbery in Sutton.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “It follows a report of an incident in a car park on Priestsic Road on Sunday.

The man is due to appear in court.

“The victim was sitting in his car when he was approached by two men and a woman.

“One of the men punched him in the face through his open car window and tried to take his phone before leaving the scene without it.

“Officers arrested a man in connection with the incident later the same evening in Sutton.”

He is also charged with breaching a community protection order.