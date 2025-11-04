Crown court for Kirkby woman who tried to smuggle cocaine into mental hospital hidden in hamburger

A Kirkby woman who tried to smuggle cocaine into a mental hospital hidden in a hamburger for her friend will be sentenced at the crown court.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leah Topliss’ behaviour raised suspicions when she handed a McDonald's food delivery bag to the receptionist at Sherwood Oaks Hospital and asked if it could be given to a patient, at 6pm on June 23, said Sanjay Jerath, prosecuting.

A small Ziploc bag containing 2.88 grams of cocaine, valued at around £300, was discovered in the burger.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Topliss was traced through a facial recognition database and she was arrested at her home, but no more drugs were found.

Sherwood Oaks Hospital, Mansfield. (Picture: Google Earth.)

She told officers she met the patient when they were both in a different hospital and owed her some cash.

She said she didn't want to do it again in case she got caught, only did it for her friend, and didn't consider herself to be a drug dealer.

Her friend transferred money to a dealer who delivered the cocaine to her address.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said Topliss, who has no previous convictions, was "somewhat vulnerable" and has been prescribed medication for her mental health.

“She did it out of misplaced loyalty,” she said.

“She has turned her life around. She is terrified by the prospect of a custodial sentence.”

Topliss, aged 28, of Walesby Drive, Kirkby, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on September 25.

On Tuesday, magistrates decided she played a "significant role" which was likely to attract a penalty beyond their powers, and committed the case to Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on December 22.