Crown court for Kirkby woman who tried to smuggle cocaine into mental hospital hidden in hamburger
Leah Topliss’ behaviour raised suspicions when she handed a McDonald's food delivery bag to the receptionist at Sherwood Oaks Hospital and asked if it could be given to a patient, at 6pm on June 23, said Sanjay Jerath, prosecuting.
A small Ziploc bag containing 2.88 grams of cocaine, valued at around £300, was discovered in the burger.
Topliss was traced through a facial recognition database and she was arrested at her home, but no more drugs were found.
She told officers she met the patient when they were both in a different hospital and owed her some cash.
She said she didn't want to do it again in case she got caught, only did it for her friend, and didn't consider herself to be a drug dealer.
Her friend transferred money to a dealer who delivered the cocaine to her address.
Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said Topliss, who has no previous convictions, was "somewhat vulnerable" and has been prescribed medication for her mental health.
“She did it out of misplaced loyalty,” she said.
“She has turned her life around. She is terrified by the prospect of a custodial sentence.”
Topliss, aged 28, of Walesby Drive, Kirkby, admitted possession with intent to supply cocaine when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on September 25.
On Tuesday, magistrates decided she played a "significant role" which was likely to attract a penalty beyond their powers, and committed the case to Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on December 22.