Crown court date set for Sutton man charged with recklessly endangering life

A Sutton man has appeared in court charged with recklessly endangering life and causing nearly £7,000 of criminal damage.

By Tim Cunningham
Robert Rymell, aged 35, of Fern Street, denied two charges when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

It is alleged he caused £6,963 damage at an address on Crowtrees Drive, Sutton, on May 24, last year.

Because the offence is indictable-only, it must be heard at the Crown Court.

Nottingham Crown Court
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on February 1.