Crown court date set for Sutton man charged with recklessly endangering life
A Sutton man has appeared in court charged with recklessly endangering life and causing nearly £7,000 of criminal damage.
Robert Rymell, aged 35, of Fern Street, denied two charges when he appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.
It is alleged he caused £6,963 damage at an address on Crowtrees Drive, Sutton, on May 24, last year.
Because the offence is indictable-only, it must be heard at the Crown Court.
He was granted conditional bail to appear at Nottingham Crown Court, on February 1.