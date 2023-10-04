News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING
‘Awful’ BBC royal correspondent Nicholas Witchell retires
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured

Crown court cell officer ‘embarrassed’ to appear before Mansfield magistrates

A crown court cell officer who failed to provide a breath sample to police in Sutton was embarrassed when he appeared before magistrates.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 4th Oct 2023, 17:56 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police saw the driver of a black Audi slam on his brakes and cut a corner before weaving erratically across the A38, at 4.30am on August 26, said Daniel Wilshaw, prosecuting.

At the roadside Alex Denby gave a reading of 96 microgrammes of alcohol, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, and was taken to the police station to be formally breathalysed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But he kept stopping and starting on the machine, providing “inadequate samples.”

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Most Popular

“It was a high level of impairment and a refusal to provide," said Mr Wilshaw. “He is of previous good character with a full clean driving licence.”

Denby’s solicitor said he had been consoling his brother after a funeral.

Read More
Jailed: violent Mansfield man stamped on victim’s head in sickening town centre ...

"He had been counting his drinks but that seems to have gone awry,” his solicitor said.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“When he got to the station it wasn’t made clear precisely what he was meant to do.

“He works as a cells officer at the crown court. He is, of course, embarrassed to be here today. He was hoping to go for a managerial position.”

Denby, aged 30, of Garside Avenue, Sutton, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.

He received a £519 fine with a £208 surcharge and £85 costs.

He was disqualified for 18 months but a drink drive rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent if he completes it before September 27, 2024.