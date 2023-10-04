Crown court cell officer ‘embarrassed’ to appear before Mansfield magistrates
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police saw the driver of a black Audi slam on his brakes and cut a corner before weaving erratically across the A38, at 4.30am on August 26, said Daniel Wilshaw, prosecuting.
At the roadside Alex Denby gave a reading of 96 microgrammes of alcohol, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, and was taken to the police station to be formally breathalysed.
But he kept stopping and starting on the machine, providing “inadequate samples.”
“It was a high level of impairment and a refusal to provide," said Mr Wilshaw. “He is of previous good character with a full clean driving licence.”
Denby’s solicitor said he had been consoling his brother after a funeral.
"He had been counting his drinks but that seems to have gone awry,” his solicitor said.
“When he got to the station it wasn’t made clear precisely what he was meant to do.
“He works as a cells officer at the crown court. He is, of course, embarrassed to be here today. He was hoping to go for a managerial position.”
Denby, aged 30, of Garside Avenue, Sutton, admitted failing to provide a specimen for analysis when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
He received a £519 fine with a £208 surcharge and £85 costs.
He was disqualified for 18 months but a drink drive rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent if he completes it before September 27, 2024.