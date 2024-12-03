Crimestoppers offer £20,000 reward to help find killer of mum in hit-and-run near Mansfield

Crimestoppers is offering a reward of £20,000 for key information into the death of a mum killed in a hit and run incident near Mansfield.

Alana Armstrong died at the scene of the collision in Batley Lane, Pleasley, at around 8pm on Tuesday 26 November.

The collision involved an e-bike and a dark coloured 4x4, believed to be a Land Rover Discovery, which had followed two e-bikes before ramming one of the bikes causing the rider and pillion to fall off the bike. The car then drove off from the scene without stopping.

Alana, a 25-year-old mother to a six-year-old boy, was riding pillion on the bike, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The rider of the bike, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital and has since had to have his leg amputated below the knee – he remains in hospital.

Since Friday, detectives have been working on a number of lines of enquiry which they say have resulted in significant developments.

On Friday the force released an image of a woman that we wanted to speak to in connection with the incident. Following that appeal a woman in her 30s from the Pleasley area was arrested and subsequently bailed in connection with the incident.

Also over the weekend officers located the offending vehicle, a blue Land Rover Discovery, which was recovered and has been forensically examined.

Crimestoppers is supporting the investigation by offering up to £20,000 for information the charity exclusively receives - via its website Crimestoppers-uk.org or by calling 0800 555 111 – that leads to the conviction of anyone involved in the killing of Alana Armstrong. The reward is available for three months and is due to expire on 2 March 2025. Information passed directly to the police will not qualify for the reward.

Detective Inspector Steve Shaw, said: “Over the weekend we have received significant information from the public that has greatly assisted our enquiries and I would like to thank everyone who has come forward.

“Today independent charity Crimestoppers has offered an enhanced reward of £20k and I would urge anyone with information to come forward, whether to the force or Crimestoppers to help us find the driver of the Land Rover.

“I know there are people in and around the Pleasley and wider Mansfield areas that have information that can help – and you can do so anonymously through Crimestoppers.”

Lydia Patsalides, East Midlands Regional Manager at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “My heart goes out to Alana’s family and friends – and especially her little boy. She was a young mother who died in the most horrific way.

“I would urge anyone who has any information to come forward to speak to our charity 100% anonymously, to bring justice to those responsible. We know it can be difficult for some people to speak directly to the police which is why Crimestoppers is here for you.

“Our charity is completely independent of the police, and we’ve been passing on information about crime whilst guaranteeing anonymity since we were established decades ago. It’s a promise we have always kept. “Crimestoppers is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We cannot trace your call or track your IP address. No one will ever know you contacted us. This means no police, no courts, no witness statements. You may think your information is insignificant, however it could make all the difference.”

Crimestoppers guarantees complete anonymity, meaning that people who call or contact them online can pass on what they know without ever giving any personal details. Computer IP addresses are never traced. Telephone calls are never recorded, there is no caller line display and no 1471 facility.

The reward will only be payable for information passed directly to Crimestoppers and not to the police. A reward code must be asked for when calling the charity on 0800 555 111. If you contact Crimestoppers via the online form anonymously, the 'keeping in contact’ facility must be used, and a reward code must be requested on your initial contact with the charity.

More details about the rewards process can be found on the Crimestoppers website.