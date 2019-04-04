Crimes reported in the Mansfield area for the past week

Crimes reported over th enine days up to April 1 in the Mansfield district.

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

Berry Hill

Burglary

Insecure shed was broken into and lawn mower stolen from an address on Windsor Road. This was reported to the police on Saturday the 30th March.

Broomhill

Burglary Dwelling:

On Thursday the 28th March a property on Devon Drive was broken into at 07.22hours, a t.v. was taken.

Saturday the 30th March an address on Newport crescent was broken into via the back door, this happened between the hours of 13.00hours and 16.00hours. Items were stolen from within.

Cumberlands:

Theft Other:

Known offender stole a Play-station from a property on Farndon Way, this happened on Saturday the 30th March, 14.00hours.

Hanging basket and solar light was stolen from Farndon way on Sunday the 31st March at 04.45hours

Eakring

Theft From Motor Vehicle:

A rear number plate was stolen overnight, Saturday the 23rd March and Sunday the 24th March, from a vehicle that was parked on Maltby Road.

A male was disturbed whilst attempting to break into a vehicle at 23.19 hours on Saturday the 30th March, whilst it was parked on Smith Street.

Theft Other:

On Friday 29th March, a manual wheel chair was stolen from a garden on Budby Avenue.

Forest Town East

Theft from Motor Vehicle:

Males disturbed attempting to steal a vehicle parked on Greenway at 00.21hours on April The 1st.

Items stolen from a vehicle, parked on the driveway on Langwell Drive. This happened between the hours of 21.30 on Sunday the 31st of March and 07.55hours on Monday the 1st April, the glove box was also searched. The car was not damaged

Forest Town West

Burglary:

A property on Second Avenue, was entered and belongings inside were damaged. This happened on Friday the 29th March.

Ladybrook

Burglary Dwelling:

On Friday the 29th March a property was broken into on Goldsmith Street.

Theft from Motor Vehicle:

Overnight between the hour’s of19.00hours on Saturday the 23rd March and 10.45hours on Sunday the 24th March, a ford Transit Van was broken into. It was parked on Bancroft Lane, the door was damaged to gain entry.

Lindhurst:

Burglary

A shop on Egmanton Road was broken into overnight Sunday the 31st March

Oak Tree

Theft Other:

Galaxy S8 Mobile phone was stolen from the area of Jubilee Way South, between the hours of 18.00 hours and 20.00hours on Tuesday 23rd March.

Theft Of Motor Vehicle:

Attempted theft of number plates from a car parked on Shardlow Way. This was reported to the police on Wednesday the 24th March.

Pleasley Hill:

Burglary

A property on Peel Crescent, had damage to a front room window following an attempt break on Sunday the 28th March at 02.31 hours. Entry not gained.

Theft Other:

A theft of mail from Radnor Place, that happened on Tuesday the 19th March, where a Birthday card containing cash, this was reported to the police on Tuesday 26th March.

Phone and bank cards were stolen from a bag in a night club on Leeming Street Mansfield Town centre. This happened at 23.30 hours on Saturday the 30th march.

Portland

Burglary Dwelling:

Attempt break on a property on Littleworth on Saturday the 30th March. No entry gained.

Burglary Other Than Dwelling;

A mobile phone was stolen from the Staff area of a restaurant on Mansfield Leisure Park. This happened at 21.05 hours on Sunday the 31st March.

Theft from Motor Vehicle:

A vehicle was broken into on Cromwell Street, this happened on Saturday the 30th March at 0229hours.

Priory:

Theft Other:

Lead has been stolen from a roof on Sherwood Court this happened Monday the 18th March and Tuesday the 19th March.

Ravensdale:

Burglary Dwelling:

Items have been stolen from an address on Houfton Road at some point in the last 3 to 4 weeks. No evidence of a break. This was reported to the police on Tuesday the 26th March.

A Land Rover stolen with keys, and other belongings were taken from an address on Blake Crescent. This happened on Sunday the 31st March.

A construction site on Windmill Lane had copper cable and cabling was stolen overnight from 2 plots between the hours of 16.30 hours Friday the 26th March and 07.30 hours Saturday the 27th March.

Theft Other:

A white Carrera push bike was stolen from the hallway of a complex on Tideswell Court. This was reported on the Sunday the 31st March.

Theft Of Motor Vehicle:

A vehicle was stolen from Edgar Avenue; this happened between 19.00hours in Thursday 25th March and 05.50 hours on Friday the 26th March.

Robin Hood:

Theft Other:

On Sunday the 24th March two pushbikes was taken from the Vale Road Stone Quarry area. This happened at approximately 13.44hours. One bike was a white Carrera bike and the second was a red Carrera in red with orange writing.

Sherwood:

Theft Other:

A push bike was stolen from outside a store on Chesterfield Road; this happened at approximately 17.15 Hours on Tuesday the 23rd March.

Known offender stole a watch on Sunday the 31st March from Mattersey Court.

Town Centre:

Burglary Other Than Dwelling;

Shop was broken into on Rosemary Street. The rear entrance was used to gain entry on Tuesday the 26th March at 22.54 hours.

A Burglary was reported at 14.30 hours on Tuesday the 26th March. Person had climbed through the window of the property on Leeming Street.

Theft Other:

Taxi driver reported to the police that at 03.00hours on Saturday the 23rd March, a fare was collected from Clumber Street and dropped off at Raylawn street and female made off without making payment.

Handbag stolen from a public house on Leeming Street, this happened around 23.30hours on Saturday the 23rd March.

Carrera Vengance in black was stolen from Church Street between the hours of 18.00hours and 19.20hours on Friday the 29th March. Bike was left secured.

iPhone stolen whilst in a nightclub on Leeming street, it was taken from a handbag during the early hours of Sunday the 31/03/2019.

iPhone 8 Plus and bank cards stolen from a night club on Leeming Street at 23.30hours on Saturday the 30th March, these were stolen from a handbag.

iPhone 8 in rose gold stolen from a night club on Clumber street this happened on Saturday the 30th March between the hours of 02.00hours and 03.00hours.

A purse was stolen on Saturday the 30th March, whilst they were shopping in the town centre. No time or location could be given.

Money has been stolen from a gaming machine in a public house on Church Street during opening hours on Sunday the 31 st March.

Warsop Birklands and Church Warsop:

Theft from motor vehicle:

Both front and rear number plates were stolen from a Renault Megane parked on Robin Hood Avenue. This occurred at 0.35hours on Wednesday the 24th March.

Theft Other:

A mobile phone was stolen from Mosscar Close. This happened on 19th March, but reported to the police on 27th March.

Other News/Appeals:

If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity e.g. did you or anyone you know witness one of the incidents?

Do you know the person (s) responsible is?

Have you noticed any suspicious activity prior to any incident?

Or do you have any CCTV footage that may be of any help?

If so, contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer neighbourhood team on Manssouthnpt@nottinghamshire.pnn.police.uk