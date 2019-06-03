Crimes reported in Mansfield and district over the past week

Crimes reported in the Mansfield area in the week up to May 28.

Broomhill

Theft Other:

Shed break occurred on Harrop White Road between 17.50 hours on Tuesday the 21st May and 07.30 hours on Wednesday the 22nd May. Girls push bike in blue taken.

Theft of Motor Vehicle:

Between the hours of 16.00 hours Monday the 27th May and 07.10hours on Tuesday the 28th May a vehicle has been left insecure and items have been stolen from inside. Some of the property was found in a jitty near to the location on Tuckers Lane.

Cumberlands

Burglary Dwelling;

A window was damaged on Sailsbury Road between 21.00 hours on Thursday 23rd of May and 07.30 hours on Friday the 24th May.

Theft Other:

Reports of cash being stolen from Castle Street this happened between, Saturday the 18th May at approximately 14.20 hours.

Theft of Motor Vehicle:

On Wainwright Avenue between the hours of 23.30 on Wednesday the 22nd of May and 04.00hours on Thursday the 23rd of May. A vehicle was broken into whilst on a driveway, no signs of damage. Items have been stolen from within.

A male attempted t break into a car parked on Wainwright Avenue at 01.00 hours on Saturday the 25th May.

A group of youths tried to take a Fiat Punto from Ladybrook Lane at 03.30 hours on the morning of Tuesday the 28th May.

Eakring

Burglary Dwelling;

Between 01.00 hours and 02.00 hours on Tuesday the 21st May a property on Arthur Street was entered through an insecure door. Nothing was stolen.

Forest Town East

Burglary Other Than Dwelling;

A shed was broken into and food stolen from a freezer, this happened between 00.01am and 9.00am on Tuesday the 28th May a ladies Raleigh push bike in red was also taken along with some bottles of Prosecco.

Theft Other:

Cash was stolen from Plum Tree Avenue on the 9th May and was reported to the police on Tuesday the 21st May.

Theft Of Motor Vehicle:

On Monday the 27th May a vehicle was attempted to be stolen from Ninth Avenue Forest Town. No damage was caused.

Forest Town West

A Landrover Discovery in white was stolen between the hours of 00.00 and 08.30 on Sunday the 26th May from New Mill Lane.

Gange Farm

Burglary Dwelling;

On Rannoch Drive on Tuesday the 21st May between the hours of 13.00hours and 19.30 hours the property has been broken into and a laptop and cash taken .

Theft Other:

A jet wash machine was broken into and cash stolen on Sutton Road. This happened between the hours of 22.30 hours on Friday the 24th May and 06.00 hours on Saturday the 25th May.

Ladybrook:

Theft From Motor Vehicle:

On Wednesday the 22nd May between the hours of 01.30 and 08.30hours a vehicle was parked on Chaucer Street was broken into , the driver’s window was smashed and change amounting to £100 was taken from inside.

Theft of Motor Vehicle

A moped was stolen without keys from outside an address on Goodhand Crescent. This occurred overnight Tuesday the 21st and 10am Wednesday the 22nd May.

Lindhurst:

Burglary Dwelling;

Males were seen trying car doors at a garage on Southwell Road West on Tuesday the 28th May at 2 am.

Theft Other:

A copper cylinder was put outside an address on Chatsworth Drive at 08.45 hours on Tuesday the 28th May, five minutes later the caller returned to the location and it had been stolen.

Theft Of Motor Vehicle:

A motorbike was stolen without keys between 21.45 hours on Tuesday 21st May and 07.00am on Wednesday 22nd May from Shireoaks Enterprise Centre.

Pleasley Hill

Theft From Motor Vehicle:

A car was broken into on Mandalay Road, Pleasley Hill, whilst it was parked on a driveway. Items were stolen from within; this happened between the hours of 05.30 hours and 08.00 hours on Monday the 27th May.

No damage was caused to a car parked on Cator Road after it was broken into between the hours of 14.00hourson Sunday the 26th May and 09.00 on Tuesday the 27th May. No damage caused untidy search and nothing taken.

Theft Other:

A purse was stolen from a bag at approximately 08.45 hours on Saturday the 25th May, whilst attending a car boot on Pleasley. No exact location known.

Portland

Burglary Other Than Dwelling;

Commercial building was broken into, by a vehicle revering into the shutters at 19.23 hours on Sunday the 26th May. This happened on Maun Close, on Hermitage lane.

Theft Other:

Mobile phone was taken out of a pocket; this happened between the hours of 08.10 and 08.40hours on Tuesday the 21st May. Exact location is unknown.

Theft of a XBOX and equipment was reported from Commercial Gate, this happened between 03.00hours and 04.00 hours on Saturday the 25th May.

A silver Carrera push bike has been stolen from a restaurant on Nottingham Road, the bike was chained up. Time of the incident is unknown this happened on Monday the 27th May.

Ravensdale:

Burglary dwelling:

A bag containing cigarettes and money were stolen from an address on Ravensdale Road at 17.20 hours on Thursday the 23rd May. The property was entered by an insecure rear door.

Robin Hood:

Theft Of Motor Vehicle:

A moped was stolen from a garden on Park Street, this happened between 00.00 am and 05.00hours on Tuesday the 21st May.

Sherwood:

Theft From Motor Vehicle:

A vehicle parked on Perlethorpe Avenue was broken into overnight; this happened between the hours of 20.00 on Tuesday the 21st May and 07.50 hours on Wednesday the 22nd May. No signs of a forced entry, unknown if the vehicle was left insecure. Low value sunglasses were stolen from inside.

A vehicle was broken into between the hours of 00.01am and 12.00hours on Sunday the 26th May on Gordondale Road. This vehicle had been left unlocked.

Insecure car broken into on Sherwood Rise whilst it was parked on driveway, two I pads were stolen from within. This occurred overnight on Saturday 25th May.

.

Town Centre:

Theft Other:

Whilst on Leeming Street a mobile phone was stolen on Tuesday the 21st May at 20.00hours.

A purse was stolen whilst in the shopping Centre on Westgate. It was taken whilst a customer was paying for goods purchased. This happened at 14.00hours on Wednesday the 23rd May.

Carrera pushbike was stolen from Church Street location at 14.20 hours on Wednesday the 23rd May

A fare was picked up from Mansfield Bus Station and then the female was driven to Shirebrook, where she ran off without making payment, this happened at 20.30hours on Thursday 24th May

.

Warsop / Birklands:

Batteries have been stolen from farming equipment from a field on Burns Lane Warsop; this was reported to the police on Friday the 24th May. Damage was caused removing the items.

A mobile phone was left on a bus on Friday the 25th May at approximately 16.15 hours; the phone was not handed in to the bus company.