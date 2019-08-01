Crime tsar visits Mansfield town centre to combat antisocial behaviour

A police chief has visited Mansfield to combat antisocial behaviour just weeks after a trader hit out on the state of the town centre.

Richard Reynolds, owner of Ground Zero Comics on Toothill Lane, slammed what he describes as the "degradation" of the town centre after an intoxicated man appeared to "enact sex with his fist" while in "puddles of urine".

Mr Tipping speaks with residents.

Man 'face down in urine with hand in pants' sparks Mansfield trader's fury at state of town

Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping joined community leaders and residents on a "walkabout" in Mansfield to agree future approaches to antisocial behaviour.

Two days after the meeting a braul happened yards away from Mansfield's beach, a family-friendly attraction.

In total seven men, aged 27, 28, 29, 34, 35, 43 and 43, have been arrested on suspicion of affray in connection with the incident on Wednesday, July 31.

Total of seven men arrested after fight in Mansfield

The Mr Tipping was invited by Mansfield District Councillors Sonya Ward, Labour perspective parliamentary candidate for Mansfield and Amanda Fischer, portfolio holder for community safety and wellbeing, for a tour of Mansfield town centre to discuss how best to tackle the problem long-term.

Coun Ward, Coun Fisher and Mr Tipping with a resident.

During the visit the PCC met residents including members of the community with experience of working with young people at risk of offending and those with complex needs. They discussed the value of early intervention youth work to increase employability and build confidence among young people and the need for more coordination and joint working among the services which could help.

Mr Tipping said: "There is still an acute lack of funding to fully deliver the intervention and diversionary services we need to improve opportunities for young people but by working together we can exploit the resources we already have and maximise the outcomes.

"Our neighbourhood policing officers in Mansfield have already been working closely with partners to utilise all the legislation available to them and latest figures show this has led to a 3.3per cent reduction in antisocial behaviour in Mansfield between April 1 and June 26. There is of course much more work to do and we will continue to identify areas where we can better work together to make a difference."

Councillor Ward, who represents Bull Farm and Pleasley Hill on the council, said: "I've spent my life working with young people and communities, and I will always fight for initiatives that give young people the opportunity to reach their potential, rather than merely relying on harsh punishments that can serve to hold them back.

They spoke to members of the public.

"The reason I've asked the police and crime commissioner to come to Mansfield is because I want to talk to him about the impact that a different approach to dealing with antisocial behaviour can have.

"We need early intervention, to develop the skills and potential of young people through linking them in with the right services to bring an end to the types of antisocial behaviour that impacts on our too many in our community."