Crime commissioner launches Make Notts Safe scheme

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner wants to ‘provide funding directly to organisations working within communities to make Nottinghamshire safer’.

Organisations and charities can bid for up to £10,000, from a funding pot of £100,000, for projects ‘focused on preventing crime, responding to issues of greatest concern in communities, and delivering victim and community support services’.

Mrs Henry said: “I am proud to be launching our new Makes Notts Safe Fund.

“I am determined every penny we spend starts to be seen in towns across our county – this fund will ensure that.”

“This fund puts the power back in the hands of organisations on the ground to help us deliver real change by funding projects that have a tangible impact on making residents feel safer.”

To apply, see nottinghamshire.pcc.police.uk