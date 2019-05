Sherwood police have reported that a man has been stealing mail from exterior letter boxes in the Southwell area.

The man, described as white, balding and in his 40s was seen driving a Black Vauxhall Insignia in Southwell and surrounding areas breaking into letter boxes on April 8 and 9.

A police spokesman said: ”It is believed the man is looking for credit cards to clone.

“If you see this vehicle please report to the Police immediately on 101.”

The registration of the car is SD68UDY.