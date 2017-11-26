Search

Crackdown on speeding Notts motorists

Mobile speed cameras are out and about in Nottinghamshire, in the following locations from Monday, November 27:

A52(T) Clifton Boulevard, Nottingham, 40mph area;

A609 Ilkeston Road, Trowell;

A610 Alfreton Road, Nottingham;

A611 Hucknall Road, Nottingham;

A612 Main Road, Upton;

A616 Ollerton Road, Caunton;

A631 Gringley to Beckingham, near Mutton Lane;

A6002, Bilborough Road, Nottingham;

A6008 Canal Street, Nottingham;

A6191 Southwell Road West, Mansfield;

A6211 Arnold Lane, Gedling;

B6023 Mansfield Road, Sutton;

B6030 Forest Road, Mansfield;

B6030 Sherwood Hall Road/Clipstone Road, Mansfield;

Clifton Road, Ruddington;

Glaisedale Drive, Bilborough;

New Mill Lane/Sandlands Way, Mansfield Woodhouse;

Raymoth Lane, Thievesdale Lane and Farmers Branch, Worksop;

Spital Hill/Leverton Road, Retford;

Spring Lane, Lambley.

