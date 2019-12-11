Crackdown on car cruisers at Ashfield M1 junction

A police crackdown on car cruising in Ashfield has been operating for the last three weeks, resulting in ‘next to nil’ boy racers.

Operation Farad has been clamping down on dangerous driving and anti-social behaviour at Junction 27 for the last three weeks.

M1 junction 27 laybys

This operation polices Ashfield District Council’s Public Spaces Prevention Order (PSPO) which addresses anti-social behaviour and dangerous driving.

It was implemented following widespread public concern at the way the roads were being abused in the area.

Over the last three weeks officers have engaged with attendees and issued a number of warnings regarding the PSPO.

Those who have received them will go onto be issued Fixed Penalty Notices should they return for the purpose of ‘cruising’.

A spokesman for the force said: “ I would like to stress that Nottinghamshire Police’s priorities here are road safety and the reduction of anti-social behaviour which affects other road users, local residents and businesses.”