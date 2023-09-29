News you can trust since 1952
Crack cocaine, mobile phones and plastic packaging were found during a police raid in Mansfield.
By John Smith
Published 29th Sep 2023, 11:42 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2023, 11:42 BST
Officers acting on intelligence forced entry to a property in Broomhill Lane, shortly after 2pm on Wednesday, September 27.

A 48-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and remains in police custody.

Inspector Kylie Davies, district commander for Mansfield, said: “Drug-related crime is a blight on our communities that causes immense damage to the lives of often vulnerable users.”