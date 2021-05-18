Council starts clear-up operation at Sutton allotment site following huge fire

Flames tore through the Lane End allotments, close to the King’s Mill Farm pub off King’s Mill Road East, and destroyed sheds, greenhouses and crops.

Now Ashfield District Council officers have started clearing the site and assessing the damage, which has left plot holders heartbroken.

The damage at the Lane End allotments in Sutton following last Friday's fire. Photo: Ashfield District Council.

Coun David Martin, cabinet member for streets, parks and town centres, said: “We know how much work goes into an allotment and are contacting all plot holders today to ensure they are aware of what has happened.

"We will be asking them to visit the site tomorrow and let us know what needs removing from their plot and council officers will be on site for the next few days clearing the site.”

All fire damaged items will be removed along with a clear up of all broken glass and debris.

At the height of the blaze, firefighters from Ashfield, Mansfield, Alfreton, Blidworth and Nottingham’s London Road stations fought to bring the fire under control.

“We are asking plot holders not to use the site until the clear up is completed, which we hope will be completed in the next few days,” said Coun Martin.

"We will be working closely with plot holders to ensure that they have their allotments up and running as soon as possible.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for those affected by the fire, with offers of help coming in from as far as Edinburgh.

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson has also appealed for garden equipment donations.