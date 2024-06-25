Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

On April 11 a story was published by the Chad which contained an inaccuracy.

We reported that Michelle Horton, 51, of Sutton Road, Mansfield, admitted:driving with 86 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and failing to stop after a road accident.

In fact, she was not convicted of failing to stop after an accident and we would like to apologise for this error and for any distress caused.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...