Correction to a court story published on April 11.
On April 11 a story was published by the Chad which contained an inaccuracy.
We reported that Michelle Horton, 51, of Sutton Road, Mansfield, admitted:driving with 86 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes and failing to stop after a road accident.
In fact, she was not convicted of failing to stop after an accident and we would like to apologise for this error and for any distress caused.
She was disqualified from driving for 22 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £426 and ordered to pay a £170 surcharge and £85 costs.