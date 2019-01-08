Coroner’s appeal to trace next of kin of Mansfield-born man after his sudden death

A Yorkshire coroner is searching for the next of kin a Mansfield-born man after his sudden death yesterday (January 7).

David Briers, 72, lived at St Martin’s Square in Scarborough prior to his death and it is understood he was a regular attender at the Christian Centre, Castle Road, Scarborough.

It is believed that Mr Briers was born in Mansfield and may still have relatives living in the town or surrounding area.

So far, Yorkshire Police and coroner’s office have been unable to locate any members of Mr Briers’ family.

Any relatives of Mr Briers, or anyone who can help to trace them, is asked to contact the Scarborough coroner’s office on 01609 643168.