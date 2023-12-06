Convicted drink driver dropped off to sleep in middle of a road in Rainworth
Ambulance workers found Amrad Kamali parked in the middle of Sherwood Road, surrounded by empty cans and with the engine running, on November 8, said prosecutor Adeel Zafar.
Kamali woke up and lowered the electric window so ambulance workers could remove the keys from the ignition.
When police arrived and asked him if he had been drinking, he replied: "Yes, I had a couple of cans of cider."
A breath test revealed he had 67 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.
The court heard he has one previous conviction from July 2019 for drink driving.
Nichola Thorpe, mitigating, said he deserved full credit for his early guilty plea and was playing on his phone but fell asleep because of the heating.
She said he works full-time at a recycling plant but needs a driving licence to get there.
He never completed the drink-driver rehabilitation course after his earlier conviction because of Covid-19, Ms Thorpe said.
"He puts this down to stupidity and is remorseful to find himself back before the court," she added.
Kamali, aged 34, of Argyle Street, Mansfield, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.
He was fined £200 with an £80 surcharge, and £85 costs. He was banned from driving for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the disqualification by 25 per cent if he completes it by November 2024.