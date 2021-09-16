Convicted drink-driver caught over limit in Mansfield after altercation with his wife

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court was told Graham Worthington was stopped by police on Pleasley Hill, Mansfield, on August 30, at 2.40am, driving his wife’s Honda Civic.

Sanjay Jerath, prosecuting, said a test revealed Worthington had 51 micrograms of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35mcg.

He told officers he had been at the pub with his wife, where he drank five or six pints, and left between 1am and 2am.

Mr Jerath said: “On the way home there was an altercation with his wife and he took the car without thinking straight.”

Worthington, aged 40, admitted drink-driving and driving while disqualified and without insurance.

Lesley Pidcock, mitigating, said Worthington had been told by his ex-partner he was not the ‘real’ father of their son, earlier that day.

She said: “He was devastated.”

She said the Bolsover Council refuse collector has moved out of the home he shared with his wife in Church Warsop.

Ms Pidcock said: “It was an emotional reaction and he was candid with the police.

The court heard Worthington has six previous convictions for 15 offences, including drink-driving in 2006 and driving while disqualified in 2007.

In 2019, he was jailed for dangerous driving and failing to provide a specimen.

Ms Pidcock said the prison sentence had a ‘large impact’ on him.

Worthington, of Portland Road, Selston, was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for a year, banned from driving for three years and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £122 surcharge.