An Annesley Woodhouse woman with previous convictions for drink-driving was caught behind the wheel while over the limit twice within two months, magistrates have heard.

A member of the public raised the alarm after suspecting Philomena Anthony had been drinking when they saw her at a garage on the A611 in Annesley, at 10.30pm on April 27.

Police went to her home and saw her pulling up outside her home in a Kia Rio.

A breath test revealed she had 91 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Anthony admitted two counts of drink-driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court. Photo: Google

Prosecutor Lynn Bickley said officers were called again on June 15 after her Kia collided with a Golf outside a Target food store and the male driver ran off.

A witness said he was hit while trying to parallel park and Anthony refused to give her details, got behind the wheel and drove out of sight.

She was seen five minutes later and police found her coming out of a kebab shop.

Anthony, aged 42, told them a man was driving her car but didn't give his name and made a no-comment interview.

A breath test revealed she had 69 microgrammes of alcohol.

The court heard she has a previous conviction for drink driving in 2017 and the new offence puts her in breach of a conditional discharge for a dissimilar matter.

Paige Tugby, mitigating, said Anthony asked a neighbour to drive her home and only moved the vehicle a short distance after the crash ‘because the environment was quite fraught’.

She continued: "She is very remorseful for her actions.

"She accepts that alcohol has been an issue for her in the past.

"She has a history of poor mental health."

Anthony, of Sherwood Street, Annesley Woodhouse, admitted two counts of drink driving when she appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on June 17.

Sentencing was adjourned until July 23 when she received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days.

She was fined £100 with a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.