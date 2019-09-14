Concerns growing for missing 12-year-old girl from Nottinghamshire

Police are appealing for help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl from Nottinghamshire.

Naomi Chambers was last seen around the Queen's Medical Centre at 1.30pm this afternoon (Saturday, September 14).

Have you seen Naomi?

Originally, she is from the Gamston area.

Naomi is described as 5ft 4 with brown hair. She was wearing a shell bracelet on her right wrist, a grey hoody and grey leggings.

If you know where she is or have seen her, call 101 and quote reference number 413-14092019.

READ MORE: WOMAN 'WHO WALKS WITH SHUFFLE' MISSING FROM NOTTINGHAMSHIRE