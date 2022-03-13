Concerns grow for missing man with links to Mansfield
Police are growing concerned for the safety of a man with links to Mansfield who was reported missing last week.
A search is underway for Lee Ellis who was reported missing from Worksop on Wednesday, March 9.
Nottinghamshire Police is appealing for the public's help to find the 42-year-old and has released a picture of him as part of their plea.
It is thought he may have links to Mansfield.
Lee has been described as 5ft 9inchs tall and of a slim build. He has short light brown hair and it is not known what he was last seen wearing.
Anyone with any information relating to his whereabouts is urged to get in touch with Nottinghamshire Police.
If you have seen Lee or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact 101 quoting incident 207 of March 9 2022.