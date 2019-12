Officers attempting to trace a missing Mansfield woman have ‘concerns for her safety’.

Geraldine Saldeba was reported missing from the Mansfield area at around 10:15 am on Tuesday, December 10.

Geraldine is described as a black female, of large build and is around 5ft 10ins tall.

She has short black hair and was last seen wearing a hat, navy blue jacket, dark jeans and trainers.

Geraldine has links to Radford and Hyson Green.

If you have any information, call 101, quoting incident number 468.