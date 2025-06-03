Concerns for missing man last seen in the Mansfield area

Police are appealing for information about a missing 31-year-old man last seen in the Mansfield area.

Andrew has been reported missing, having last been seen in the Mansfield area of Nottinghamshire on Sunday 25th May 2025 at around 11:55 pm. Andrew is described as being of around 6 ft 2 inches tall, of muscular build and is described as having very short black afro style hair. Andrew also has a distinctive surgical scar on his right leg.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesman said: “We are concerned for his safety and urgently want to hear from anyone who has seen him.” Police said Andrew is known to have links to both the Newark and West Bridgford areas. Anyone who has any information is urged to contact police.

If you have seen Andrew, or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 0337 of 2nd June 2025.