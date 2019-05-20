Concerns for man missing from Mansfield

Police are concerned for the safety of a 30-year-old man who was reported missing from Mansfield.

Christopher Hayes was last seen on Sunday, May 19.

Christopher Hayes

Christopher is described as slim build, 5ft 10tall, has short mousey coloured straight hair and has blue eyes. Christopher’s current clothing is unknown

A police spokesman said: "If you have seen Christopher or know where he might be, please call us on 101, quoting incident number 745 of 19 May 2019. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."