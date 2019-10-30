Concern grows for missing 13-year-old boy

Officers are concerned for the safety of a missing 13-year-old boy from Bestwood.

Tyler Alfrey was reported missing from the Bestwood village area at around 9:30 am on Tuesday.

Have you seen missing Tyler Alfrey?

A spokesperson for Nottinghamshire Police said: "Tyler is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 7ins tall. He is described as having short, brown hair and was last seen wearing a khaki green tracksuit, black Nike trainers and a black Nike baseball cap."

If you have seen Tyler or have any information about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 547 of Tuesday 29 October 2019